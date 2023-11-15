Coleraine is to get a second McDonalds outlet following their appeal being upheld by Northern Ireland’s Planning Appeals Commission.

An application for a second restaurant on land at Asda, 1 Ring Road, was brought forward in 2018 to relieve capacity at the current operating Riverside Retail Park store for a “more enjoyable experience for customers and staff”. The application was subsequently approved on November 14.

The scheme promises to create around 120 new full- and part-time jobs and would represent a significant investment of around £4 million.

The proposed development entails a modern free-standing single-story McDonald’s restaurant with drive-thru, car paring, landscaping and associated works, including customer order displays. The entire development will occupy a space of 360 sqm and feature covers for diners to enjoy their meals within a relaxed modern environment. Additionally, 39 car parking spaces will be provided, including dedicated accessible and cycle spaces.

McDonald’s has said it is 'delighted to announce the approval of its plans for a new £4million restaurant in Coleraine following their appeal being upheld by Northern Ireland’s Planning Appeals Commission'. Credit NI World

Aisling Lawless, Senior Estates and Acquisitions Surveyor at McDonald’s said: “We are absolutely delighted that our ambition for a second restaurant in Coleraine has taken significant steps forward after our appeal was upheld by the Planning Appeals Commission.

“Since submitting the original planning application over four years ago, we have worked closely with the Council, statutory consultees and the local community to help bring our plans to fruition. This will see the creation of a modern and inviting drive-thru restaurant for our customers to enjoy their meals.

“Upon completion, the scheme would create around 120 new full-and part-time job opportunities for local people as well as generating substantial inward investment to the area.

“We endeavour to commence construction as soon as soon as possible. I would like to extend our gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout the process.”

McDonald’s provides over 3,200 jobs in their 33 restaurants across Northern Ireland. The company says the new Coleraine restaurant will generate between £50,000 and £60,000 in business rates (per year) for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to help fund key local services.