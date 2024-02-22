McKeever Hotel Group announces two key appointments
Paul Quinn, General Manager, Dunadry Hotel & Gardens, joined the McKeever Hotel Group in Oct 2023 and is responsible for directing and overseeing the daily operations and running of the historic four-star Dunadry Hotel & Gardens, including management of its 70-strong team.
He has extensive management and leadership experience across NI’s hospitality industry and most recently, was responsible for the opening of the Haslem Hotel in Lisburn. He was also Chair of the Bartender Association from 2008-2011.
A key focus for Paul will be to grow the hotel’s business across new markets and offerings and to extend its reach to international visitors.
Gary McCrudden, Deputy General Manager, Dunadry Hotel & Gardens, is responsible for supporting the General Manager in day-to-day operations within the hotel, including overseeing food and beverage management, customer engagement, recruitment and events.
Gary began his hospitality career at the Wellington Park, Belfast and since then has garnered over 30 years management experience across key hotel groups including Hastings Hotels, Ramada Plaza, Holiday Inn and Clayton.