McKeever Hotel Group invests £1million in Dunsilly Hotel

The investment is part of the Group’s strategic three-year growth plan, which is underpinned by a £3million capital expenditure across the five McKeever Hotels.

The changes at The Dunsilly Hotel include a complete refurbishment and upgrade of the entire suite of 40 bedrooms, event spaces and lobby, equipping each with the latest technologies, fittings and modern furnishings.

The popular facility has changed extensively and grown in popularity since it was bought by the McKeever Group in 1999. Originally purchased as a local bar, it was completely redeveloped, re-opening in 2005 as a 40-bedroom hotel with extensive local grill and bespoke events spaces, enabling it to cater to a more diverse customer base.

L-R Eddie McKeever, Kris Cunningham and Dunsilly Head Housekeeper Kate in the newly refurbished room.

The latest investment in the hotel will further enhance the guest experience to meet the evolving needs of its customers, driven by its proximity to Belfast International Airport, accessibility via the M2, as well as the new business and housing developments in the Greater Antrim area.

Eddie McKeever, Managing Director at McKeever Hotel Group commented on the renovations: “The £1million investment in The Dunsilly Hotel is part of our new future focused strategy announced last year, and while the facility has changed a great deal since we bought it in 1999, we have ensured it has never lost its strong sense of community.

“The end result is a much-needed modern look and feel which will meet the needs of our changing and ever-expanding customer base.”

Kris Cunningham, General Manager at the Dunsilly Hotel added: “We’re all absolutely delighted with the results of the latest refurbishment at the Dunsilly Hotel. The bedrooms look really luxurious and have a relaxing, calming effect, while our new-look lobby and event spaces are both welcoming and offer a much higher level of functionality.