The McKeever Hotel Group is set to invest £320,000 over the next year in upgrade works at Corr’s Corner Hotel in Newtownabbey.

Staff and management celebrating the 30th anniversary at Corr's Corner Hotel. (Pic: Phil Smyth).

The McKeever Hotel Group is celebrating 30 years of ownership of the Ballyclare Road venue with plans to carry out upgrades at the hospitality site over the next 12 months.

The group outlined plans to invest a further £320k in Corr’s Corner over the coming year, including the upgrade of its event/function space, and boosting sustainability through the installation of solar panelling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As chair of the group, Eugene McKeever MBE, has a strong personal connection to the hotel, dating back to the 1960s when, aged 12, he washed dishes in its busy kitchen.

He progressed through the ranks to become head chef, and in 1993 bought the venue from its then owner, John Corr.

Over subsequent years the McKeever’s developed Corr’s Corner to hotel status through the addition of 68 bedrooms. Today it employs a team of 79 staff, over a third of whom have worked there for over 20 years, with four having been there for the full 30 years.

Mr McKeever said: “We recently announced our new strategic direction for the McKeever Group, which included investment across our business and our people. We’re very proud of Corr’s Corner and can confirm that it is central to our future growth plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Corr’s Corner has been here a lot longer than the McKeevers and over time it has earned its reputation as a community hub – serving local customers with a warm welcome, great food and a genuine sense of ‘family’.

"We will always maintain that ‘local’ focus, but our customer base has expanded, as has their needs, enabling us to upgrade our events and conference spaces and to make the facility much more sustainable in terms of our energy usage.”