McKeever Hotel Group to invest £320k in upgrade works at Corr's Corner
The McKeever Hotel Group is celebrating 30 years of ownership of the Ballyclare Road venue with plans to carry out upgrades at the hospitality site over the next 12 months.
The group outlined plans to invest a further £320k in Corr’s Corner over the coming year, including the upgrade of its event/function space, and boosting sustainability through the installation of solar panelling.
As chair of the group, Eugene McKeever MBE, has a strong personal connection to the hotel, dating back to the 1960s when, aged 12, he washed dishes in its busy kitchen.
He progressed through the ranks to become head chef, and in 1993 bought the venue from its then owner, John Corr.
Over subsequent years the McKeever’s developed Corr’s Corner to hotel status through the addition of 68 bedrooms. Today it employs a team of 79 staff, over a third of whom have worked there for over 20 years, with four having been there for the full 30 years.
Mr McKeever said: “We recently announced our new strategic direction for the McKeever Group, which included investment across our business and our people. We’re very proud of Corr’s Corner and can confirm that it is central to our future growth plans.
“Corr’s Corner has been here a lot longer than the McKeevers and over time it has earned its reputation as a community hub – serving local customers with a warm welcome, great food and a genuine sense of ‘family’.
"We will always maintain that ‘local’ focus, but our customer base has expanded, as has their needs, enabling us to upgrade our events and conference spaces and to make the facility much more sustainable in terms of our energy usage.”
Jonny Bailie, General Manager of Corr’s Corner, added: “Corr’s Corner is a very important part of our family-run business, and everyone on our team is treated as if they are an extension of the McKeever family, with the same levels of respect and care. It’s part of our ‘We do more’ culture, and it’s also been the driving force behind our 30th milestone.”