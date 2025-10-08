Medal places for Causeway Coast food and drink producers at Blas na hEireann awards
The Irish Food Awards, now in their 18th year, are firmly established as the largest and most influential food awards on the island of Ireland.
This year, seven producers from County Derry were shortlisted across a wide range of categories, with five of them taking home coveted Blas awards. The bronze, silver and gold winners from the county included Moyletra Moileds, Mullin's Ice Cream, Corndale Farm, Vittel Bakeshop and Paula McIntyre Catering who were also awarded Best in County.
17 producers from County Antrim were shortlisted across a wide range of categories, with ten of them taking home coveted Blas awards.
The bronze, silver and gold winners from the county included Favourit Foods, Hovis Ireland Ltd., Annie's Delights, Dundarave Estate, Glens of Antrim, Hovis Ireland Ltd., Longbridge Drinks Co., Scrumptious NI, Ten Watch Chocolates and Thompson's Tea.
Glens of Antrim was awarded Best in County.