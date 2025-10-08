All roads led to Dingle on October 3 for the eagerly anticipated finals of Blas na hÉireann -with great success for Causeway Coast and Glens food and drink producers.

The Irish Food Awards, now in their 18th year, are firmly established as the largest and most influential food awards on the island of Ireland.

This year, seven producers from County Derry were shortlisted across a wide range of categories, with five of them taking home coveted Blas awards. The bronze, silver and gold winners from the county included Moyletra Moileds, Mullin's Ice Cream, Corndale Farm, Vittel Bakeshop and Paula McIntyre Catering who were also awarded Best in County.

17 producers from County Antrim were shortlisted across a wide range of categories, with ten of them taking home coveted Blas awards.

Gold Winner - Vittel Bakery, Portstewart. Pictured John Sheehy, Blas na hÉireann, Sarah Dale, David Loughran, Sponsor Colin Lavery, Andrew’s Ingredients.

The bronze, silver and gold winners from the county included Favourit Foods, Hovis Ireland Ltd., Annie's Delights, Dundarave Estate, Glens of Antrim, Hovis Ireland Ltd., Longbridge Drinks Co., Scrumptious NI, Ten Watch Chocolates and Thompson's Tea.

Glens of Antrim was awarded Best in County.