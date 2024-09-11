Mediation offers resolution for 25% of Northern Ireland’s workforce facing conflict

Leading NI Mediator Michael Bready is urging those in power and leadership positions throughout Northern Ireland’s businesses to consider mediation as a valuable tool to address conflict in the workplace.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a recent report by CIPD revealing that nearly a quarter of staff here have experienced workplace conflict which has gone on to affect their mental and physical health, the benefits delivered by workplace mediation could offer an important pathway to staff retention and improving workplace culture.

Disputes are inevitable in an ever-competitive business world and resolving disputes efficiently is critical for maintaining important relationships and ultimately retaining staff. Working in private practice for nearly 25 years, Barrister Michael Bready has supported commercial clients ranging across sectors through disputes and increasingly is seeing the important role that alternative dispute resolution can play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Traditionally, litigation has been the go-to solution for businesses dealing with disputes,” says Michael Bready. “Over recent years Alternative Dispute Resolution – particularly mediation – has emerged as an effective tool because it offers significant cost and time savings as well as confidentiality, control and a range of other benefits, there is a reason why businesses across the UK and Ireland are considering mediation over litigation when facing disputes.”

Michael Bready

CIPD’s recent survey uncovered that the most common workplace conflict in NI was being undermined or humiliated, afflicting 51% of respondents. This stark figure tends to highlight an extremely common area of conflict in family-run businesses where generational leadership can often lead to processes being outdated and younger generations being undermined or ignored.

Family-owned businesses are the backbone of Northern Ireland’s economy, accounting for about 75% of all businesses and providing employment to more than 52,000 people. “Family-owned enterprises are an essential part of the business landscape here in Northern Ireland and are a necessity for the growth and prosperity of our region, with their innovation and values strengthening economic resilience and social cohesion,” says Michael.

“Unlike with other business relationships, family businesses provide the added challenge of having to sit around the table at Sunday dinner whilst also maintaining positive and productive professional relationships.Maintaining family harmony while ensuring professional, forward-thinking people management and succession planning can be complex, but vital. I have facilitated mediations with many family businesses and have seen first-hand how crucial the practice has been in the survival and growth of many highly influential family businesses throughout the country.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The role of the courts is not defunct by any means, and whilst mediation doesn’t preclude the possibility of litigation if it fails to resolve the dispute entirely, in cases where mediation doesn’t lead to a full resolution, it often helps to narrow the issues, making any subsequent legal proceedings quicker and less costly. According to the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR)’s recent Tenth Mediation Audit, the overall success rate of mediation remains very high, with an aggregate settlement rate of 92% with the addition of a 72% success rate on the mediation day itself. In a landscape where time, money, and relationships are critical assets, mediation provides a way to protect and preserve these resources, allowing businesses to thrive even in the face of disputes.

“As more courts and tribunals encourage mediation, it’s becoming clear that this approach isn’t just an alternative—it’s a smarter choice for businesses looking to resolve disputes efficiently and effectively,” concluded Michael Bready.

By keeping disputes confidential and giving control to the parties involved, mediation helps businesses navigate conflicts without the heavy toll of traditional litigation and helps them preserve both their reputation and workforce.

For more information on how your business could benefit from mediation, visit www.michaelbready.com