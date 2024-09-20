Melanie Bond celebrates one year of her fashion boutique in Dromore with an alfresco fashion showcase

The fashion show was compered by broadcaster Cate Conway, and supported by the local Dromore Chamber of Commerce, with Jamie McCutcheon (Chair) speaking on behalf of the Chamber.

Melanie Bond, who hails from Lisburn, is a jewellery designer with over 20 years of experience, stocking a range of accessories & clothing in addition to her own Christian jewellery & fashion brand, Wearable Truth. Melanie also specialises in bespoke commissions, perfect for special occasions and gifting.

“It was such a fun day celebrating with my customers old and new and my very supportive friends & family,” said Melanie.

“We got the best day of the Summer, the sun shone all day and there was such a lovely buzz in the town with many customers travelling from far and wide.”

The celebration kicked off at 10.30am when doors opened for guests to take their seats in the courtyard and enjoy the live music by Stephen & Rosa Bond, before the main event of the day: a fashion show.

Compered by broadcaster Cate Conway with Melanie accompanying her, the showcase featured fashion, accessories and handmade jewellery from the boutique which included newly arrived British knitwear brand Cara & The Sky, Madlug bags, quirky leather handbags from Nephele and newly launched clothing & accessories from Wearable Truth.

Models Rebekah Martin, Jade Topping, Laura McIlhagger, Marie McDonald and Alyson Johns modelled the products to perfection! Hair and make-up was provided by Lisa Davey, and Chloe McKinstry MUA of the Beauty Bank.

Melanie commented: “I am absolutely delighted that my new arrivals were so well received by my customers and that everyone had such a great time in the Dromore sunshine!

"I am feeling very proud of my amazing staff team, models and all the helpers who worked tirelessly to pull this off. It was fabulous, and I can’t wait for the next one.”

