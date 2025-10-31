Tom and Ann McAvoy (centre) with store manager Noel Hadden (far left), daughter Katie, and Gary Crory (far right) and Richard Horwood-Barrett (category sponsor).

​A RATHFRILAND business celebrated another memorable ‘Milestone’ at the 2025 Neighbourhood Retailer Awards.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top stores from across Northern Ireland came together at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, last Friday for this year’s awards ceremony.

And, the night proved to be a hugely successful one for local retailer Tom McAvoy, who scooped the coveted ‘Northern Ireland Retailer of the Year 2025’ title for his noted Milestone Rathfriland store, located on Newry Street.

Record

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Neighbourhood Retailer’s most successful winners, this is a record fifth time they have taken this prestigious award home.

The team at Milestone Rathfriland also scooped the ‘Neighbourhood Store of the Year Cat 3’ title and ‘Fresh Food Store of the Year’ award, making it a triple triumph!

Milestone Rathfriland took to social media to share the wonderful news!

“We’ve only gone and done it again!

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be named Northern Ireland Neighbourhood Retailer of the Year 2025!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A huge thank you to our amazing team - your hard work, energy, and commitment make Milestone the special place it is every single day.

“We had a fantastic night celebrating at the Neighbourhood Retailer Awards, and we’re so proud to bring this one home again!

Support

“And, of course, a big thank you to our customers for your continued support - this one’s for you too!”

The ceremony was hosted by Donna Traynor, and the winning stores across 18 categories were announced over the course of the gala awards evening, with store owners and representatives appearing on stage to collect their awards.

It was another record year for entries, culminating in a fantastic awards evening for winners and finalists on the night.