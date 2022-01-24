Menary’s town centre expansion is welcome boost - Bradley

The fashion and homeware retailer Menary’s, who currently have a store at Church Street, will be relocating to the former Dunnes site at Queen Street, in the next few months.

As part of the relocation plans, the former Dunnes property will undergo an extensive transformation as part of a significant investment by Ballymena based property development and investment company, Magell Limited.

Mr Bradley said: “This expansion is great news for Coleraine.

“I must give credit to the management team at Menary’s and Magell Limited, who have decided to invest further in Coleraine town centre.