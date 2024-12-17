Mid and East Antrim Borough Council seeking expressions of interest for pop-up shops in Larne, Ballymena, and Carrickfergus
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is seeking expressions of interest for its pop-up shop initiative in Larne, Ballymena, and Carrickfergus town centres.
Currently in its sixth year, applications for the scheme will be considered from constituted groups based in the Mid & East Antrim Borough Council area with public liability insurance.
Residency in the pop-up shop is available for a period of one week or more depending on activity.
Dates are available from February 2024 - March 2025.
For more details and an application email [email protected]
