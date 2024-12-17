Mid and East Antrim Borough Council seeking expressions of interest for pop-up shops in Larne, Ballymena, and Carrickfergus

By Helena McManus
Published 17th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is seeking expressions of interest for its pop-up shop initiative in Larne, Ballymena, and Carrickfergus town centres.

Currently in its sixth year, applications for the scheme will be considered from constituted groups based in the Mid & East Antrim Borough Council area with public liability insurance.

Residency in the pop-up shop is available for a period of one week or more depending on activity.

Dates are available from February 2024 - March 2025.

For more details and an application email [email protected]

Related topics:LarneBallymenaCarrickfergusResidency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice