The Mid and East Antrim Food and Drink Business Event Series was officially launched last week with 13 enthusiastic local businesses coming together in the Ecos Hub, Ballymena.

Local businesses came together for the first session 'Confident Pricing for Profit' in the Ecos Hub, Ballymena. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

Organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the series aims to empower and bolster the thriving agrifood and drink business community in MEA.

By bringing together local businesses and industry experts, it provides a platform for networking, learning, and fostering collaborations that will drive growth and innovation in the borough’s food and drink sector.

The first session on ‘Confident Pricing for Profit’ was expertly delivered by BD Consultancy.

Each of the local businesses have been faced with the crippling effects of the cost-of-living crisis and increased costs of supplies and utilities. They also realise that the cost-of-living crisis and financial health of families and small businesses are closely interconnected - and the struggles of one can amplify the difficulties of the other.

Participants explored factors to consider when setting prices, gained valuable pricing strategy insights, and were equipped with a toolkit to be able to calculate cost and establish margins easily and confidently.

Brigid Duggan, founder of BD Consultancy facilitated the session, sharing invaluable insights, best practices, and real-life case studies. The interactive nature of the event allowed participants to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas, and forge connections with like-minded entrepreneurs.

The next session is scheduled for August 16 in the Ecos Hub.

This event will guide businesses on the path to achieving SALSA (Safe and Local Supplier Approval) accreditation - a coveted standard that validates food safety, quality, and legality.

“We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response to our Food and Drink Business Event Series," said Eva Dobbin, Business Growth Manager at MEABC.

"The turnout for the first session endorsed the need for the very practical support the network intends to provide. As we look forward to the next event on ‘SALSA Accreditation’ we hope for another great gathering that will lend itself to further elevating the strength of the agrifood and drink landscape in Mid and East Antrim.”

The Mid and East Antrim Food and Drink Business Event Series is open to all local food and drink businesses, whether established entities or start-ups.