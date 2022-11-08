Commenting on this year’s activities. Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Noel Williams, said: “Global Entrepreneurship Week inspires millions each year to explore their potential while fostering connections and increasing collaboration to empower entrepreneurs and strengthen communities.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to nurturing the abundance of talent it possesses to achieve bigger and better things for business and benefit the economy as a whole. Please join us in our week-long programme of activities, competitions and events.”

Some of the free events taking place include pop-up shops across town centres, Boss Baby sessions, Building your Brand Awareness on social media, Meet the Labour Relations Agency and Q&A, 40+ Fresh Start Programme and much more.

Events will be staged across the borough.