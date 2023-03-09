Dungannon-based Gildernew & Co has expanded its operations with the opening of a new office in Belfast City Centre, following a period of sustained growth and development.

The leading independent accountancy and business services company, established in mid-Ulster in 2016 and led by partners Gerard Gildernew and Claire McElduff, has seen its client base and service offering increase by more than 15% year-on-year.

A key driver behind the opening of the Belfast office has been the surge in demand for its bespoke business advisory services, particularly for those facing financial distress.

To support its growth plans, the company has appointed Gary Bonner to head up its Belfast office and lead its Restructuring & Insolvency team. Gildernew is further investing in its talent across all service lines through the recruitment of five additional accountancy, audit and advisory staff, taking its total headcount to 20.

Gary Bonner, pictured right, head of Gildernew & Co’s new office in Belfast and Restructuring & Insolvency team lead with Founder and Managing Partner, Gerard Gildernew and Co-partner, Claire McElduff.

Founder and Managing Partner, Gerard Gildernew, said: “This is a significant milestone for the company, dramatically extending our reach and enabling us to cater ever more effectively for the evolving needs of our client base and the local business community.”

Located in the high-spec Urban HQ in Upper Queen St, the new office provides a central hub for the team to meet customers and network with its wider business partners and stakeholders. It will also become a focal point for talent attraction and development within the company.

“We are a people business committed to hiring and developing the best,” added Gerard. “Between our two offices, we can offer a hybrid, flexible approach which best meets the needs of our clients and our team.”

