Acheson & Glover (AG), a leading Mid Ulster-based manufacturer and supplier of landscape materials, has been recognised for its strides in innovation at a major awards ceremony in Belfast.

The Fivemiletown headquartered business which also has presences at Toome and Carryduff received a Highly Commended award at the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in the Excellence in Innovation category.

Established 60 years ago, AG is a third-generation family-owned business which now employs more than 220 people at five locations across the UK and Ireland.

The award is a tribute to AG’s commitment to sustainable construction, specifically its environmentally friendly alternative to imported natural granite, Fiamma.

Stephen Acheson - CEO, Catherine Campbell - Sustainability & Quality Engineer, and Ross Telford - Head of Marketing.

Fiamma is a flagstone paving product and an industry-first which was inspired by the long lead times of imported natural granite as it is usually imported from the likes of India and China.

The product’s sustainability credentials have also been enhanced through the incorporation of GGBS (cement replacement), which has 70% less embodied carbon than ordinary Portland cement.

Stephen Acheson, CEO at AG, said: “We are very honoured to receive this highly commended award for Excellence in Innovation. At AG, we strive to be at the forefront of paving technology and design, and this accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our whole team.”

“The Fiamma range demonstrates AG’s relentless commitment to creating more environmentally friendly products and we are proud to be able to continue offering our customers innovative, sustainable solutions ”