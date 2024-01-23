Mid Ulster based tour company InSite Tours Ireland wins big in Europe Travel Awards
Bellaghy based InSite Tours Ireland has been selected as winner for Tailor Made Tour Company of the Year in the Travel & Hospitality Awards (THA) 2024.
Business owner Fergal Kearney says “I am thrilled to be recognised as one of the prestigious THA Europe 2024 winners, having gone through their meticulous process of review, ratings and feedback”.
THA is an independent global awarding body, taking pride in rewarding and promoting the very best travel and tour operators from across Europe and around the world.
All winners are judged based on specific criteria, including traveller reviews, media coverage and independent feedback.
Alice Smith, Awards Manager at THA 2024 added, “We are passionate about promoting excellence in service and believe that InSite Tours Ireland is a perfect fit for our awards. This small business has met and surpassed our criteria including providing memorability through unforgettable tours, the highest quality service and a high degree of flexibility in tour planning”.
InSite Tours Ireland has been providing bespoke, tailored private luxury tours since 2016 to visitors from across the globe.
The South Derry man has enjoyed a long career in the travel and hospitality industry, including 15 years at Tourism Northern Ireland where he was lead on initiating and delivering major projects including Titanic Belfast and the Causeway Coastal Route.
Fergal added: “I had the great privelege throughout my working life of taking on roles that no one else had done before, so I have always been a pioneer of sorts, and a risk taker.”