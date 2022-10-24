Hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, the awards recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the full range of business and commerce in the Mid Ulster district.

These will be presented at a glittering gala dinner in Corick House Hotel & Spa on Wednesday, November 9.

Some tickets are still available and can be purchased from https://www.midulsterbusinessawards.co.uk/ until Monday, October 31.

Chair of Mid-Ulster Council, Paul McLean, centre, pictured with guests from the main sponsors, Henry Bros, at the Mid-Ulster Business awards in 2021.

Now in their 11th year, the awards are more than just a celebration of the best and brightest of entrepreneurship.

As well as the dinner and awards ceremony, this very special night includes the opportunity to support a charity through a prize raffle as well as some light entertainment.

Thanks are extended to headline sponsor leading Magherafelt-based construction firm Henry Brothers, and the category sponsors for their support.

The shortlist of finalists in each category and sponsor are as follows:

Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards 2022.

Best Business Start-up (sponsor Mid Ulster Mail): Advanced Security Distribution; Lough Neagh's Stories; River Bann Tours; The Hungry Goat, and Win Bear Competitions.

Best SME Business Award (sponsor Mid Ulster District Council): AES Global Ltd; CavanaghKelly; KE Plumbing Supplies ; P McVey Building Systems, and Roof Window Specialists Ltd.

Manufacturing Business of the Year: P McVey Building Systems; Specialist Group.

Retail, Leisure & Tourism Business of the Year(sponsor Corick House Hotel & Spa): Jamese McCloy; Lough Neagh's Stories; McKee's Foods Ltd; OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory, and The Royal Hotel.

Excellence in Innovation (sponsor Innotech Centre, SWC): AHV (Animal Health Vision) UK & IE Friel's Bar & Restaurant; HR Made Easy, and The Food Doc.

Business in the Community (sponsor STEP NI): Harkin's Healthcare; Specialist Group; Staff at CFC Interiors and Wellness for Working Women and Gearing Up for KBRT.

Business Person of the Year (sponsor Bank of Ireland): AES Global Ltd; Friel's Bar & Restaurant; Glenshane Country Farm Ltd and Win Bear Competitions Ltd.

Lifetime Achievement (sponsor Henry Brothers): to be announced at the awards.

An exciting evening awaits for all the finalists, sponsors and guests.