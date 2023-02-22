Mid Ulster business rate increase ‘hugely disappointing’ - Retail Consortium

The Director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, Neil Johnston has described the recent rise in the part of business rates set by Northern Ireland’s eleven councils, including Mid Ulster as ‘hugely disappointing’.

Mr Johnston said: “I am left asking myself ‘What did we do to deserve this?’ The average increase in the rate set by the eleven councils is 7.29%.

"In Mid Ulster Council it was 4.32%. That amounts to a significant increase in costs for our members. Costs pressure can lead to price increases, and we know that is the last thing that consumers want to see. This move by the Councils will not help businesses or consumers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Retail Consortium members have invested millions in and employ hundreds of workers in Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt. It is hugely disappointing that business rates have not been frozen for the coming year in the way that they have been in England, Scotland and Wales.”

Neil Johnston, Director of the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium.

“Recent times have been very difficult for retailers – with the covid pandemic, energy price shocks and general inflationary pressures. The continuation of a freeze on business rates in England, Scotland and Wales is a welcome recognition of the fact that trading conditions are still difficult. As I said it is hugely disappointing that the Councils have not been able to freeze their part of business rates next year.”

The Northern Ireland Retail Consortium represents a wide range of UK retailers and trade associations including Asda, M&S, Halfords, New Look, Lidl, Tesco, Specsavers and many others.

Advertisement