Mid Ulster businesses in national final of UK FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards

Magherafelt business iTek has been crowned one of Northern Ireland’s best small businesses.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:41 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:42 BST

Its owner, Darren Workman, picked up The Young Entrepreneur Award, sponsored by Staffline Ireland, at the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards held on Wednesday in the Crowne Plaza Belfast and hosted by Sarah Travers.

iTek is a successful phone and computer shop and repair service business in Magherafelt which Darren founded in 2014.

Wysebites in Cookstown received the Inclusion & Diversity Award.

Darren Workman receiving his award from Steve Morrow, Sales Director Staffline sponsor of Young Entrepreneur of the Year along with host Sarah Travers. Pic: Kelvin Boyes/ PressEye
Darren Workman receiving his award from Steve Morrow, Sales Director Staffline sponsor of Young Entrepreneur of the Year along with host Sarah Travers. Pic: Kelvin Boyes/ PressEye

They will join nine other winning Northern Ireland in the national UK FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2023 final.

Brendan Kearney, Regional Chair FSB Northern Ireland said: “Congratulations to all of our category winners today and indeed all those wonderful small businesses who were shortlisted for the finals.

"With some difficult challenges over the last few years and the current cost of doing business climate, it is overwhelming to see how many of our members and local SMEs are still thriving showing great resilience, creativity and innovation.

"Thanks to our sponsors who have shown great support for the event today and we wish all of our winners the best of luck in the UK finals in May where they will represent Northern Ireland with pride”.

The FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards celebrate the best small businesses from the length and breadth of the country, offering national recognition for those who have made the biggest impression over the last 12 months. Twelve area awards finals take place between February and April, with the UK finals taking place at a VIP attended awards ceremony on May 18 in Birmingham.

Northern IrelandUlster