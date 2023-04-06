Its owner, Darren Workman, picked up The Young Entrepreneur Award, sponsored by Staffline Ireland, at the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards held on Wednesday in the Crowne Plaza Belfast and hosted by Sarah Travers.
iTek is a successful phone and computer shop and repair service business in Magherafelt which Darren founded in 2014.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wysebites in Cookstown received the Inclusion & Diversity Award.
They will join nine other winning Northern Ireland in the national UK FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2023 final.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Brendan Kearney, Regional Chair FSB Northern Ireland said: “Congratulations to all of our category winners today and indeed all those wonderful small businesses who were shortlisted for the finals.
"With some difficult challenges over the last few years and the current cost of doing business climate, it is overwhelming to see how many of our members and local SMEs are still thriving showing great resilience, creativity and innovation.
"Thanks to our sponsors who have shown great support for the event today and we wish all of our winners the best of luck in the UK finals in May where they will represent Northern Ireland with pride”.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards celebrate the best small businesses from the length and breadth of the country, offering national recognition for those who have made the biggest impression over the last 12 months. Twelve area awards finals take place between February and April, with the UK finals taking place at a VIP attended awards ceremony on May 18 in Birmingham.