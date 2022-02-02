Mid Ulster District Council awards over £180K funding to local businesses

The Council scheme was launched in August 2021 to support and aid the economic recovery of local businesses in the district. Applications closed on Monday 10 January 2022.

During this time, businesses could apply for a marketing grant, up to a maximum of £300, to help assist their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, 615 businesses were awarded a total of £180,396.21 in funding from the Council.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean, is pictured with Conor Donnelly from Coco Craft Pizza, Magherafelt, one of the businesses that benefitted from the Council’s Business Marketing Grant scheme.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean, is delighted that Business Marketing Grant scheme has had such a positive impact.

“In contrast to the negative impact Covid has had on our businesses over the last two years with many business having to adapt their offering and how they operated to remain in business during an incredibly testing and difficult time. I am delighted that through this scheme, the Council was able to somewhat assist essential business recovery throughout the entire district. The value of the scheme is proven by the sheer number of applications received and the significant amount of funding allocated.

“Through this scheme, businesses across Mid Ulster were given the opportunity to market and promote their business and service more effectively, helping to increase visibility and maximise footfall and sales. The significant funding allocated under the Business Marketing Grant scheme, confirms again the Council’s commitment to supporting businesses as they continue to deal with and recover from the impact of Covid 19.”