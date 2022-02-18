Mid Ulster district receives Fairtrade Status Award

The Fairtrade status is awarded to areas which demonstrate that they have met the five Fairtrade goals set out by the Fairtrade Foundation. The goals include that Fairtrade is supported by the local council, Fairtrade products are available to buy locally, local workplaces and community organisations serve Fairtrade products, media coverage and events help to raise awareness of Fairtrade and a local Fairtrade steering group is established to continue to develop and gain support.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean said: “Fairtrade makes a huge contribution to sustainable development, tackling poverty and to improving the lives of people from some of the most disadvantaged farming communities in the developing world. I’m pleased that the Council is supporting the Fairtrade campaign by raising awareness of Fairtrade and the positive contribution that it makes to the lives of farmers in the developing world.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Making the change to Fairtrade doesn’t necessarily mean making a huge effort. It can be as simple as swapping a few of our regular grocery items such as tea, coffee, chocolate or bananas for those carrying the Fairtrade mark. We can all do our bit to support Fairtrade by choosing to buy products which carry the Fairtrade mark.”