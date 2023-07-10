A Pomeroy family have scooped up a business opportunity and launched their very own artisan ice cream business - Betty’s Ice Cream - thanks to the help of the Go For It programme in association with Mid Ulster District Council.

This project is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth and Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) programme and the 11 Councils.

Launched in 2021, Trevor Boyd, alongside his wife and daughter, decided to try something new and opened Betty’s Ice Cream having had time to take stock on their future during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trevor explains: “When we first launched Betty’s Ice Cream, we felt nervous, but we took comfort in the fact that the business was a family affair which made it really exciting.

Pictured is Trevor Boyd, Co-Founder of Betty’s Ice Cream. Trevor alongside his wife Barbara and daughter Bethany, have scooped up a business opportunity and launched their very own artisan ice cream business - Betty’s Ice Cream - thanks to the help of the Go For It programme in association with Mid Ulster District Council. Credit: Simon Graham

“We haven’t looked back since launching as there are so many benefits of running your own business. The greatest benefit for me is seeing people enjoy the product we’ve worked hard to create, it’s so satisfying.”

Trevor along with Barbara and Bethany launched Betty’s Ice Cream after taking part in the Go For It programme through Mid Ulster District Council.

He admits that at the beginning it was difficult to juggle the different aspects of setting up, running and developing a business, but the Go For It programme was a fantastic source of support.

“The support provided through the Go For It programme and by my assigned business advisor was invaluable. I initially met with my business advisor with just an idea, and we focussed on putting together a business plan to help turn that idea into a reality.

Pictured, from left, is Councillor Dominic Molloy, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Trevor Boyd, Co- Founder of Betty’s Ice Cream, Barbara Boyd, Co- Founder of Betty’s Ice Cream, Jarlath Anderson, Business Advisor at Enterprise NI Dungannon. Credit: Simon Graham

“The business plan encouraged us as a family to focus on all the different aspects of running a business such as financial planning, marketing, legal requirements, sales strategies and so much more.

“The business plan means we have something tangible, something to look back on and amend as needed. It’s like our blueprint if you like.”