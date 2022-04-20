Mid Ulster firm gets US accolade for safety product

Designed with safety as a top priority, Bloc Wand has been awarded the Best New Technical Innovation at the International Window Coverings Expo in Florida.

The global accolade reflects the Wand’s unique safety-first design, which ensures users are not exposed to dangerous loose cords or chains.

Bloc Blinds was selected from 32 global entries at the IWCE Awards and its success follows the Wand’s recent accreditation as a BEST for KIDS design.

Managing director of Bloc Blinds Cormac Diamond.

Demand for the Bloc Wand product escalated due to regulatory changes in Canada which banned the use of corded or chained blinds from 2021.

US legislation is anticipated to soon change to reflect Canada’s lead. UK and EU law has yet to follow the example set by North America, despite ROSPA’s continued attempts to campaign for higher standards in blind safety.

Since its launch in 2021, millions of units of Bloc Wand have been ordered for Canada and the US with sales increasing by 65 per cent over the last 12 months.

To meet growing global demand and in preparation for future legal changes regarding blind safety, the Magherafelt company plans to expand its Wand business by investing significantly in facilities in Northern Ireland and the United States.

Commenting on the potential Bloc Wand presents, Bloc’s founder and managing director Cormac Diamond said expansion in the United States has been one of the firm’s key growth strategies.

Mr Diamond continued: “Double digit sales growth in Canada and the US are proof of the potential of this innovative product, designed by our talented engineers.

“As regulations are potentially aligned in other counties and jurisdictions, we are confident that the market for Wand will expand dramatically.