The event will take place on Thursday, November 17, in Cookstown Leisure Centre, from 11am until 4 pm, Admission is free.

Over 50 employers will take part, with representatives from a range of employment sectors, with many more on hand to answer questions and discuss employment and apprenticeship

opportunities.

Sharleen Mc Comb from Department for Communities and Adele Mc Ivor from Network Personnel are pictured with the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Córa Corry to launch the Mid Ulster Jobs Fair which will take place on Thursday 17th November in Cookstown Leisure Centre.

The jobs and careers fair aims to offer people who are seeking employment the opportunity to meet a range of prospective employers and apply for work. It is a chance to find out more about how to enhance employability and learn about the types of jobs available.

The Department for Communities is working in partnership with councils in delivering Labour Market Partnerships, which harness local knowledge and expertise so tailored action plans can be developed for each area’s particular needs.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council Cllr Córa Corry said: “As lead partner of the Labour Market Partnership, Mid Ulster District Council is delighted to host this Jobs and Careers fair as we celebrate Mid Ulster Enterprise week.

"I am thrilled that so many of our local companies are participating in this job fair. It brings a large number of local employers together under one roof.”