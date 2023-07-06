Nominations for this year’s High Street Hero Awards, powered by Retail NI, are now open until the end of this month, and locals from across the Mid Ulster District Council area are being encouraged to vote for their favourite online to help them win a coveted award.

A record 10,000 votes from across Northern Ireland were registered in last year’s competition which saw Newtownards and Coleraine named joint winners of the prestigious High Street of the Year award. From the borough, the team from Harkins Pharmacy took home the Best Healthcare Retailer Award.

Online voting is now officially under way for 13 categories, including two new categories for this year – Best Green Retailer and Best Generalist Retailer – so there’s plenty of chances to ensure retailers in every town and village get recognised in what promises to be the biggest and best annual retail initiative yet.

Winners are determined solely by public nominations which must be made online by Monday July 31. For more information on how to cast your vote, visit www.RetailNI.com/High-Street-Heroes

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI Chief Executive, said: “The awards are open to local retailers right across Northern Ireland and will identify those local independent retailers who are taking a lead. Whether it’s a local butcher that’s a cut above the rest or a fashion retailer with exceptional style, it’s time to vote for your top favourites in the Mid Ulster District Council area.”

Ulster District Council, Councillor Domonic Molly, said: “Our high streets and neighbourhood villages define the great places we live in and are vital to our residents and visitors for doing business, shopping and socialising. An intrinsic part of our life the towns and villages across our district contribute not only to jobs and the local economy – they are the very heartbeat of every one of our local

communities.