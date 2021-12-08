Mid Ulster skills up for the future

Mid Ulster is known for its manufacturing and engineering talent, with a cluster of well established employers always on the outlook for new workers.

As with the previous five Academies, this latest Assured Skills Collaborative Academy will see successful applicants receive industry-standard welding training, during a six-week course at South West College’s industrial training facility in Cookstown.

Mr Lyons said: “The Mid Ulster area has a strong and resilient manufacturing and engineering sector which makes an important contribution to our economy.

Minister for the Economy Gordon Lyons

“This collaborative approach between South West College and local engineering companies, underlines my determination to develop the skills that are needed in this area.

“Assured Skills Academies position participants very favourably to kick-start a new career by providing them with the skills they need, through an industry-recognised qualification and no previous experience in welding is required – I urge anyone who is interested to apply.”

Highlighting the important role played by the Assured Skills Academies, the Minister continued: “My Department’s Assured Skills programme has a successful track record of getting participants on these Academies into employment.”

The Academies also provide a pipeline of skilled people for locally based employers who have consistently highlighted the opportunities for people with welding skills in the area.

Participants who complete the Academy are guaranteed an interview for a welding position at one of 18 companies in Dungannon and the surrounding area.

Ciaran McManus, assistant chief executive of South West College, added: “South West College is committed to working in partnership with the Department and local industry to design and deliver high quality training interventions which prepare participants to take up employment in the engineering and manufacturing sector.”

