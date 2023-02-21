Northern Ireland was promoted to more than 50 top tour operators and travel agents from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland – at Tourism Ireland’s 2023 Nordic trade workshop, which took place last week in Copenhagen.

Twenty-two tourism companies from Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland – including the OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory near Cookstown – took part in the workshop, meeting and doing business with the Nordic travel professionals, to encourage them to extend their offering, or to include Northern Ireland for the first time, in their programmes for 2023 and beyond. The workshop was hosted in conjunction with VisitBritain.

The event provided a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and its partners to remind the Nordic travel professionals all about the many great things to see and do around the island of Ireland – including our great food and drink offering, fantastic accommodation options and our sustainable tourism experiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emer Mac Diarmada, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for the Nordic Region, said: “We’re delighted that so many key Nordic travel professionals have taken the time to come and meet with our partners from Northern Ireland in Copenhagen this week, to learn all about our superb tourism offering.

Lisbeth Wahl, Authentic Europe AS; Karen van der Horst, Tourism Ireland; and Mary McKeown, OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory, at Tourism Ireland’s 2023 Nordic trade workshop, which took place in Copenhagen. The workshop was hosted in conjunction with VisitBritain. Pic: Tourism Ireland

"Our aim is to increase awareness of the island of Ireland among these influential Nordic tour operators and travel agents – and to help our tourism partners secure a greater share of their business.”

In 2019 there were 256,000 visitors from the Nordic countries to the island of Ireland, who spent £102 million during their time here.

Advertisement