Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
5 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
8 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
10 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
10 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
10 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Migrant mum realises her dream of opening restaurant in Dungannon

The hard work of a young migrant mother has paid off with the opening of her new restaurant in Dungannon.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 28th Mar 2023, 18:02 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 18:03 BST

Rina Cardoso and her husband Cao come from East Timor and they set themselves a goal of starting their own business.

The 'Rina Cafe And Asian Restaurant', situated at Thomas Street in the town, has been attracting food lovers and from Mid Ulster and across Northern Ireland.

The driving force behind the business has been Rina, who is also the chef specialising in tropical food - fresh and traditionally cooked.

Most Popular
Rina Cardoso and her husband Cao.
Rina Cardoso and her husband Cao.
Rina Cardoso and her husband Cao.

Her desserts and her amazing long glass coconut drink will leave diners wanting more!

The couple in their free time also do a lot of work for the East Timor community in Lurgan, where they are living, as well as in Portadown and wider Craigavon area.

Rina says the restaurant can also cater for small parties, but booking on 07749 495302, is essential.

Read More
Galgorm Collection celebrates as The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn is its latest hotel ...
Interior of Rina Cafe And Asian Restaurant.
Interior of Rina Cafe And Asian Restaurant.
Interior of Rina Cafe And Asian Restaurant.
Some of the tropical food - fresh and traditionally cooked.
Some of the tropical food - fresh and traditionally cooked.
Some of the tropical food - fresh and traditionally cooked.
Northern IrelandPortadownCraigavon