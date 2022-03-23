Minister updated on Stena Line’s role after Larne P&O ferry services suspension

The minister received an update from Paul Grant, trade director of the Irish Sea for Stena Line.

Mr Poots said: “Over the last few days there has been a shock in the shipping industry when the news broke about P&O. I have met with representatives from Stena Line this morning to hear for myself how they are helping to ensure that food continues to come into Northern Ireland.

“Since the announcement by P&O, Stena Line has been very reactive to the situation, increasing their sailings from 12 to 18 per day and drafted in an extra ship to help increase sailings and capacity. This ensures that food, in particular fresh food, continues to make it onto our shelves in a timely fashion.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots (right) and Paul Grant, trade director of the Irish Sea for Stena Line pictured at the Belfast terminal.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Stena Line for their help over the last week. There is no doubt that their intervention has prevented a total crisis on our supermarket shelves.”

Mr Grant said: “With the introduction of the new ship, we should now have capacity to ensure that everyone who wants to travel and in particular to take goods back and forth, albeit with slight time delays. But we are doing everything we can to help the market in this situation.”

All P&O sailings, including the Larne to Cairnryan route, were halted following the ferry company’s shock sacking of 800 workers last Thursday. With over half of all Northern Ireland’s freight moving through Larne Port, it led to concerns over supply problems for companies and supermarkets in Northern Ireland.