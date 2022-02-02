Minister visits Game of Thrones tour

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons pictured at the new Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Banbridge with Brad Kelly, General Manager, Linen Mill Studios

The Minister visited the television show attraction at Linen Mill Studios, Banbridge during a global media preview event, ahead of the tour opening to the public.

“The HBO show Game of Thrones is a television and cultural phenomenon, with millions of dedicated fans right around the world,” he said. “That Northern Ireland was the principal filming location is testament both to the quality of the places we have here, and to the highly skilled screen industry talent base available.

“I am delighted, therefore, that Linen Mill Studios, where a significant proportion of Northern Ireland-based scenes were filmed, has become the world’s first and only officially-licensed Game of Thrones studio tour attraction, and a tangible symbol of the show’s legacy in Northern Ireland. This is the only place on the planet where you can see first-hand some of the stunning sets, intricate costumes, imaginative props, breath-taking concept sketches and many more authentic items related to the show.