Economy Minister Conor Murphy and Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald visited Limavady on Wednesday, July 17, to meet the Roe Valley business community.

The Minister met with the business community to discuss regional economic priorities and hear how local economic partners are primed to maximise productivity in the Roe Valley area.

Ahead of publishing a Sub-Regional Economic Action Plan in September, Minister Murphy met with local businesses, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, its partners, and the Roe Valley Chamber.

During his visit to the north west town, Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “I welcome the opportunity to visit Limavady to meet with local businesses, the council, its partners, and the Chamber.

Pictured during a visit to Limavady are (L-R) Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan and Economy Minister Conor Murphy. CREDIT Department for the Economy

"I heard first-hand how they are working collaboratively with my department and Invest NI to identify economic drivers and challenges that will inform the Sub-Regional Economic Action Plan. I also commended the [Causeway Coast and Glens Borough] council on its recent £72million Growth Deal which is testament to the council’s ongoing commitment to drive prosperity,” added Minister Murphy.

“Historically, equality of opportunity has not been available to all citizens across the north and my Economic Vision aims to address this issue. To overcome longstanding regional disparities we must empower local communities to take forward their economic development in line with local circumstances and priorities.”

Speaking after meeting local business owners, Finance Minister Caoimhe Archbald said: “Local businesses are a vital part of the communities we live in. As well as providing goods and services, they create job opportunities for people.”

The Finance Minister, who hails from Limavady’s close neighbour Coleraine, said: “In April 2024 I signed the Causeway Coast and Glens Heads of Terms, which outlined a number of proposals to transform the region, in collaboration with local partners and businesses. The transformative projects that make up the Growth Deal will help to create jobs and further increase the skills base.

“In addition, in May 2024, I reinstated the Back in Business scheme to incentivise occupation of empty retail units and have restored the rural ATM scheme through new legislation,” added Minister Archibald.

"Both of these measures will improve footfall and help support our local businesses. Around 75% of our non-domestic ratepayers currently get some form of rate support and today was an opportunity to listen to the challenges and ideas of our local businesses so we can support them and work together to help them grow and expand which benefits everyone.”

Commenting on the Ministerial visit, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “On behalf of Council, I am delighted to welcome Economy Minister Conor Murphy and Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald to Limavady.

"We are grateful that they both took the time to speak to our local businesses about the economic challenges they face and discuss how we can all work collaboratively to support our local economy.”

Ministers Murphy and Archibald visited Limavady town centre as well as Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on Main Street in the town.