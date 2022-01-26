Minister’s £300k funding boost for Coleraine

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargy

The Minister has awarded funding of £300,000 to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to deliver a revitalisation scheme which will be used to enhance shop frontages, including replacement signage and painting, replacement of rainwater goods and repairs to render and brickwork.

Minister Hargey said: “This £300k investment is a welcome boost for Coleraine. It will contribute to the long-term economic viability of this busy town and will complement previous revitalise schemes carried out in the Waterside and Railway Road areas.

“This investment will help local businesses improve their shop facades making town centre shopping in Coleraine more appealing Through projects like these, my Department continues to help support our town and city centres as they continue the process of economic recovery.”

The scheme will be managed by to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Works are due to commence early in 2022 and be completed by March 2023.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Shoppers and business owners alike will welcome this opportunity to enhance Coleraine’s overall visual appeal. Investment like this allows us to look to the future with optimism as we work together to encourage people to shop, eat and enjoy local to generate greater prosperity in our Borough. Collectively, this will enhance the sustainability of our town centres and we are grateful to the Department for Communities for their continued support.