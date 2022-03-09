Mivan seeking apprentices to join their highly skilled team

The company, which specialises in a broad range of sectors including marine, specialist joinery, luxury residences, offices, hotels, themed and leisure interiors, will be holding open days on Tuesday, and Wednesday, March 22 and 23 at their premises on Greystone Road, Antrim.

Anyone, aged 16 and over, who is passionate about a career in joinery, is encouraged to attend.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apprentice candidates are welcome to bring a parent or guardian to the event.

Mivan on the lookout for the next intake of Apprentice Joiners to join their team

This is an excellent opportunity to find out more about Mivan and their apprentice programme, meet the Mivan team and view the facilities.

Mivan’s Apprentice programme, in conjunction with the local College Network, currently offers Specialist Joinery and Furniture Production/Bench Joinery apprenticeships which lead to a Level 3 NVQ Diploma.

Karen Anderson, Head of HR, Mivan said: “We are delighted to be able to open the doors again to welcome the next generation of apprentices. Despite a challenging two years throughout the pandemic, the company is continuing to grow. We value the apprentice process at Mivan as it allows us to train our people in the skills that we need to help the business continue to expand.”

“A Mivan Apprenticeship is an excellent opportunity for someone to start their career with us and earn while they learn. Our apprentices have a dedicated in-house training facility, learn from our expert craftspeople and work on prestigious projects. This programme leads to a long-term career with Mivan and our apprentices have the opportunity to continue to progress, learn and develop even after their apprenticeship finishes.”

To register for the event or apply for a place on the Mivan Apprentice Programme contact Mivan on 028 9448 1000 or email [email protected]

Closing date for applications for the Mivan Apprenticeship Programme is March 31.