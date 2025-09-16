MLA calls for manufacturing strategy as conference panel highlights finance and funding challenges for sector

Last week’s Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference has prompted renewed political calls for a regional manufacturing strategy, after Economy Committee member David Honeyford MLA used his attendance at the event to highlight the need for government action.

Speaking following a panel debate on finance and funding at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Alliance party MLA for Lagan Valley Honeyford said the scale of innovation and ambition on display from local firms underlined why Northern Ireland cannot afford to fall behind international competitors. He argued that while the sector continues to show resilience, it requires leadership and a joined-up plan to secure skills, growth and investment for the future.

Honeyford pointed to strategies already in place in Germany, Singapore and the Republic of Ireland and said Northern Ireland must respond with its own Manufacturing Strategy and Action Plan. Without it, he warned, the region risks missed opportunities, weaker productivity and a loss of global competitiveness.

His comments come hot on the heels of a finance-focused panel on the Business Support Stage at the event, moderated by Excalibur Press chief vision officer Tina Calder and featuring Mark Johnston of Johnston Financial Solutions, Alan Lowry, Chair of the Federation of Small Businesses and Jim McWilliams, managing director of INFOFORTE.

From left moderator Tina Calder (Excalibur Press) with panellists Mark Johnston (Johnston Financial Solutions), Jim McWIllams (INFOFORTE), Alan Lowry (Environmental Street Furniture & Federation of Small Business) and David Honeyford (MLA)

The discussion, How to Build a Robust Finance & Funding Roadmap in Manufacturing, explored the roadmap manufacturers need to navigate funding options, from bank debt and asset-based lending to alternative models such as crowdfunding and blended finance.

It asked what practical steps firms can take to secure funding, strengthen cash flow, and plan for investment in growth and innovation. Panellists explored the full spectrum of finance options, from traditional bank debt, asset-based lending and equity to alternative models.

Speaking during and after the panel, David Honeyford MLA said he was encouraged by the debate and used the opportunity to call for a comprehensive manufacturing strategy for Northern Ireland.

Speaking in the Assembly on Monday he said: “Today I welcome the investment of 1,000 new jobs, good news that shows the value of investing in people.

“Three years ago, funding went into college training programmes. Today’s announcement proves that when we back skills, it delivers real opportunities.

“That’s why it’s essential moving forward that Northern Ireland has a joined-up approach, like Skillnet Ireland, to build a pipeline of talent, giving opportunities for local employers and attracting global investment.

“Last week I spoke at the NI Manufacturing Expo at the Eikon, where industry leaders showcased the very latest in technology and innovation. They were clear: we need more than words, we need a Manufacturing Strategy and, crucially, an Action Plan.

“Other regions are racing ahead. Germany has Industry 4.0. Singapore has Advanced Manufacturing 2030. The Republic updates its strategy every five years, and only last week launched a new Action Plan. Meanwhile here, we risk falling behind, and that means missed investment, weaker productivity, and lost opportunities.

“A strategy must come with delivery a strong skills pipeline with apprenticeships and re-skilling, a SkillNet Ireland type body here extended to here in Northern Ireland, support for SMEs to adopt digital and Industry 4.0 technologies, regional investment zones like Maze/Blaris or Dromore, with plug-and-play industry parks and net-zero manufacturing to keep firms competitive.

“We have the talent, ambition and entrepreneurs. What we need now is government leadership, a Manufacturing Strategy and Action Plan that delivers skills, growth and jobs for the next generation.

“This is about good jobs, stronger exports, and putting money back in people’s pockets. It’s about creating hope and securing our place in the modern economy.”

For the business community, the panel focused heavily on practical realities. Mark Johnston, founder of Johnston Financial Solutions, stressed that access to finance remains a constant challenge but also pointed to the importance of financial literacy within firms.

“For businesses, cash flow is always a very important one, because you can go through phases of not making massive profits or even making losses, hopefully not for long, but you can’t ever run out of money,” he said, adding: “You really should be able to recognise what’s possible for your business, and money’s just a resource.

“If you haven’t got the resource to deliver a certain project, whether that’s finance, people or machinery, then you shouldn’t do it. Education and timely reporting are critical. Either you can tell the story around your numbers, or you need to find someone who can do that for you. That’s what informs the right decisions.”

The wider conference highlighted the continuing strength of Northern Ireland’s £16 billion manufacturing industry, which accounts for 14% of regional GDP and supports nearly 100,000 jobs. Organisers said the event had grown year on year, reflecting both the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

Colin Murphy, Founder and Chairman of Premier Publishing & Events, said: “This year’s conference underlined just how central manufacturing is to Northern Ireland’s economy. The finance panel in particular showed the scale of innovation already happening and the appetite for growth. At the same time, it highlighted the urgency of aligning industry needs with government policy, so that firms can invest with confidence in skills, technology and exports.”

Delegates across the exhibition floor agreed Northern Ireland manufacturing is at a turning point and as many prepare for the Scotland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition in Glasgow next month despite still navigating global supply chain disruption, rising input costs and skills shortages, they will be celebrating the success of consistently outperforming other UK regions in recovering output post-pandemic.

For more information or to register for your free ticket for the Scotland show taking place on October 1 & 2, go to manufacturingexposcotland.com