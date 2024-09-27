MLA Gaston 'amazed' that IT firm linked to Horizon scandal is placed on £576m government contract for NI healthcare
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
TUV North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston: "I am amazed to read that Fujitsu, the company at the heart of the Post Office Horizon scandal, has been placed on a government contract worth up to £576 million by the Department of Heath.
“Such a decision is inexplicable given the role of the company in a scandal which has shocked the whole of the UK.
"In the wake of the Grenfell findings, Westminster announced that companies which were found to have fallen short would be removed from government contracts.
"It would seem obvious to me that a similar approach should be taken with Fujitsu given its role in events which have resulted in at least one suicide,” Mr Gaston concluded.
Just this week, a number of subpostmasters from NI had convictions arising from the Horizon scandal quashed.