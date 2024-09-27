Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North Antrim MLA has questioned the Health Minister after the IT company linked to the Post Office Horizon scandal won a place on a £576 million NI contract.

TUV North Antrim MLA Timothy Gaston: "I am amazed to read that Fujitsu, the company at the heart of the Post Office Horizon scandal, has been placed on a government contract worth up to £576 million by the Department of Heath.

“Such a decision is inexplicable given the role of the company in a scandal which has shocked the whole of the UK.

"In the wake of the Grenfell findings, Westminster announced that companies which were found to have fallen short would be removed from government contracts.

North Antrim TUV MLA Timothy Gaston has questioned the Health Minister on the award of £576 million contract to Fujitsu. Credit TUV

"It would seem obvious to me that a similar approach should be taken with Fujitsu given its role in events which have resulted in at least one suicide,” Mr Gaston concluded.

Just this week, a number of subpostmasters from NI had convictions arising from the Horizon scandal quashed.