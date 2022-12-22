East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has expressed solidarity with striking postal workers in Coleraine as they prepare to enter their sixth month of industrial action.

Royal Mail workers in the Communication Workers Union have held a series of strike days since August, demanding improved pay and conditions. Ms Sugden met with many

of the local staff members in an early morning Christmas visit on Thursday (December 22) – something that has become a tradition for the independent MLA.

“It was really nice to sit and talk with our local posties again this year, following a couple of years where visits were prevented due to Covid,” Ms Sugden said.

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden visits Royal Mail workers in Coleraine

“This year’s visit was not just to say thank you though. It has come at a really difficult time for postal workers, who have sacrificed a lot to pursue this industrial action that they

believe is the only way to protect their jobs and salaries.

“People often get frustrated with striking workers if it affects their daily lives. But this kind of action is not taken lightly. There are genuine fears about the future of Royal Mail and

workers have seen real terms cuts to their wages amid soaring inflation.