Elected representatives have welcomed news that a new operator has been announced to run the Rathlin Island ferry service.

North Antrim Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan said: “"I welcome the fact that a new operator has been found for the Rathlin to Ballycastle ferry service.

"Wednesday began with worry and anxiety for ferry staff, islanders and regular users of the ferry service but thankfully it ended with relief.

"I welcome too that all existing staff will continue in their employment. This ferry service is vital and the Department must work with the new operator to ensure it is fully operational as soon as possible."

Robin Swann MLA

Meanwhile North Antrim UUP MLA Robin Swann welcomed the news but urged the Secretary of State to put measures in place to safeguard the future of the service.

"This ferry crisis is alarming news, not just for the residents of Rathlin, but for the general tourist industry in the North Antrim constituency as the island has consistently been a popular destination for visitors over the years.

“It is, therefore, essential that in the absence of a power-sharing Executive at Stormont, that the Secretary of State equally immediately implements an urgent rescue plan to ensure that travel to and from Rathlin is not just restored as soon as possible, but is maintained in the long-term.

“This long-term measure is not one which can be delayed until the summer holidays. Island residents rely heavily on a ferry service to maintain their links with the North Antrim constituency mainland.

Philip McGuigan MLA

“In this respect, the restoration of a ferry service which can accommodate both vehicles and passengers must become a priority for the Secretary of State.”