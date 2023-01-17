Customers and representatives from local community and business organisations recently took a tour of the newly modernised Bank of Ireland branch in Coleraine.

Eighrean Horner, Branch Manager, welcomed the guests to the new-look branch whose refurbishment is part of a £7m investment in branches and new technology services by Bank of Ireland in Northern Ireland.

Those in attendance at the event included The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, representatives from Causeway Chamber of Commerce, and representatives from the Zachary Geddis Trust who were supported by the branch team over the festive season.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor said: “I very warmly welcome the significant investment by Bank of Ireland and the modern facility here at Coleraine very much demonstrates the bank’s continued dedication to serving the needs of its local customers and the wider Causeway Coast and Glens community.

