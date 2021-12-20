Moore Concrete cement their success with trade stand award

The Best Small Trade Stand at this year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank was awarded to Moore Concrete, Ballymena. Pictured at the awards presentation were Billy Martin, RUAS President, Andrew Moore, Moore Concrete and Rodney Brown, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank.

This popular event run by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) in the run up to Christmas enabled farmers, dairy enthusiasts and industry specialists to network and do business. It also offered a timely opportunity for farmers, their families and exhibitors to meet together in the lead up to the festive period.

Danske Bank were once again the sole sponsors of the event, as they have been over the last 35 years.