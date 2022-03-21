Moore Concrete continuing to invest in people

Currently employing 150-160 people in one of the most innovative precast concrete manufacturing businesses in the UK, the company provides every member of its entire workforce with the opportunity to upskill in a range of areas that enable them to further their career.

“Our employees are the most valuable asset within the business,” said Moore’s HR co-ordinator Áine Carey. “Our aim isto provide all of our staff with the opportunity to learn and grow with Moore Concrete. And training is at the very heart of that. From day one, we want to provide our employees with an environment where they can learn, develop and further their careers. By providing continuous industry standard training, apprenticeships, and flexibility with any employee learning; we want to enable our people in their career journey and provide the support that leads to highly skilled, highly motivated employees.

“We have a number of employees who are certified instructors in a lot of the relevant courses needed to do a variety of roles in our factories, meaning we have the facilities to deliver industry standard training courses on-site whenever needed, allowing employees to upskill without delay.

Moore Concrete’s human resources co-ordinator Áine Carey with John Anderson (left) and Adam McConnell

“The end result is that our staffgain new skills and knowledge while securing recognised industry qualifications, which they can build upon overtime.

“A commitment to continuous training and development represents a significant investment on the part of the company. But it’s one worth making. The results can be summed up quite simply: happier, high skilled staff; improved product quality and enhanced customer satisfaction.”

Adam McConnell (19), from Carnalbanagh has been with Moore Concrete for two years and has received extensive forklift and overhead crane related training. This has allowed Adam to work within the factory, in a production capacity, while also helping to facilitate the actual delivery and installation of Moore Concrete products on site. He said: “Prior to joining the company, I had enrolled to complete a Level 3 Work-Based diploma in agriculture at CAFRE’s Greenmount campus. I hope to complete the course during the current academic year. The management team at Moore Concrete have been totally supportive not only in facilitating my studies, but also providing further learning opportunities through the various training courses provided. Progression is really important and being given these opportunities to upskill ensures we are always progressing.”