Moores of Coleraine are marking a century in business with a Big Birthday Bash event on Thursday, September 25.

The Church Street business is inviting customers to join them for a day full of fun, music, treats and surprises to mark their incredible milestone.

There will be late night shopping until 9pm, live entertainment and Prosecco from 5pm.

Limavady Big Band will provide a special evening performance. Q Radio will be in attendance with their roadshow and there will be giveaways, surprises and prizes all day!