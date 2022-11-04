Conor and Eimear Moran and Jonathan Mailey from the store picked up the award at the gala dinner last week at the Crowne Plaza Belfast.

Independently judged by Spotcheck, the awards were judged to exacting standards over a three-month period.

The judges commented: “This busy forecourt was exceptionally clean and tidy and provided a great range of services. Staff were well informed, professional, and efficient creating good rapport with their customers.”

Eimear Moran; Jonathan Mailey; Dessie Aughey from category sponsor Air-Serv; and Conor Moran

Paddy Murney, retail sales director for Centra said: “Congratulations to our retail partners the Moran family who, along with their team at Moran’s Centra Coleraine, have been honoured at the Neighbourhood Retail Awards.

"This win is testament to the great value, customer service and extensive offering across the store and I am delighted the store team has been recognised for its commitment to serving the local community with the best in modern convenience retailing.”