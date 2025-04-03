Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Justice Minister Naomi Long has provided a further update on the quashing of convictions of postmasters in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Post Office (Horizon System) Offences Act 2024 was passed into legislation in May 2024, as a response to the scandal in which innocent subpostmasters were pursued for apparent financial shortfalls caused by faults in the Horizon accounts system.

The scandal was brought to public prominence thanks to an ITV drama ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’ which was first aired in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Act means that all convictions in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are to be overturned automatically, provided they meet the statutory criteria.

Minister Long said: “It is a significant and welcome development that 21 people in Northern Ireland have now received confirmation their convictions have been quashed and that these will be removed from their records." CREDIT NEWS LETTER

To date, the Department has identified 21 individuals whose convictions have been quashed by the Act and the Department has issued correspondence to these individuals to notify them accordingly.

Minister Long said: “It is a significant and welcome development that 21 people in Northern Ireland have now received confirmation their convictions have been quashed and that these will be removed from their records.

“I hope by having their convictions quashed and their records updated, those affected get some sense that justice has been served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would encourage anyone who believes they have a relevant conviction and has not received a letter to date to make contact with the Department so their convictions can be reviewed.

“Similarly, I would encourage those who think they may be eligible for the Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme to apply to the programme.

“Whilst no amount of financial redress can fully compensate for the years of stress and suffering that subpostmasters have experienced, I hope it goes some way to alleviating any financial hardship that has been experienced.”

The Department for Business and Trade are responsible for the Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme for those who have had their convictions quashed by the legislation.