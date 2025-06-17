A host of local businesses across Northern Ireland have been appointed as suppliers for The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush – including the north coast’s very own Morelli’s Ice-Cream.

From food and drink to cabins, transport, waste management and groundworks, a multitude of local businesses will have the opportunity to sell and showcase their products to the 278,000 golf fans who will make the trip to Portrush for the Championship.

In what the organisers call “a salute to the high quality of the food and beverage offering available across the north”, around 85% of the products being served to fans will have been sourced locally. To date, more than 1,300 orders have been placed with local food and beverage suppliers alone.

Golf fans will be able to enjoy a wide variety of local food and drink products including fish, butter, cheese, fudge, sauces, ice-cream, pizza, pasta and charcuterie products as well as local spirits and other drinks. Local products will be available to buy at the Championship and will be featured on the menus in the hospitality suites.

(L-R): Pamela Jordan, senior commercial manager at RiverRidge, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Gareth Irvine, chief executive of Copeland Distillery and Daniela Morelli-Kerr, Sales & Marketing Director at Morelli's Ice-Cream.

The Open is one of the world’s great sporting events and caters for tens of thousands of fans each day. The R&A, which organises the Championship, seeks to use local suppliers that can meet the required demand as much as possible and showcase outstanding local produce.

Work began on the supply chain as far back as 2023. For more than one year, suppliers have been meeting with the Executive Chef for The 153rd Open, with locality at the forefront of plans, alongside suitability and ability.

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “I am delighted that such a variety of suppliers from across the north are involved in showcasing our fantastic array of food, drink and services at The 153rd Open next month.

“It is wonderful to see how these local businesses will be at the heart of what will be on offer to the more than 270,000 golf fans who are expected to make the journey to Royal Portrush for the Championship.

“This global sporting event provides our business community with a well-deserved opportunity to market their products to a worldwide audience.”

Among the suppliers are Morelli’s Ice-Cream. Daniela Morelli-Kerr, Sales & Marketing Director, said: “The Open is a global event and the opportunity that it brings to Portrush and the North Coast as a whole is unmeasurable.

"We are playing only a small part by showcasing our own award-winning products at the Championship, but it’s a very important part to us and we are so proud to say that we are on the menu.”

Pamela Jordan, senior commercial manager at waste management company RiverRidge which has a base in Coleraine, said: “We were first on site with The Open back in 2019 and are thrilled to be a part of this Championship again providing a sustainable waste solution.

"As an established, local brand, it’s great to have the support of The R&A and its staff and we look forward to a successful few days.”