Legendary north coast ice cream makers Morellis have swept the boards at the ‘Oscars’ of UK ice cream competitions.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The renowned family business took home a haul of plaudits at the National Ice Cream Awards at the Belfry, Birmingham, on March 5.

The award ceremony, which have been held every year since 1953, is the most prestigious event in the sector and is judged blind by experts from the ice cream world.

And what a night it was for Morellis! They won:

Pictured at the awards are (from left) Arnaldo Morelli, Daniela Morelli-Kerr, Marino Morelli and Eddie Johnston. CREDIT MORELLIS

First Place Dairy Vanilla Ice Cream

First Place Alternative Class for Cherry Yoghurt

Best of the Best Vanilla Ice Cream

Overall Champion of Champions 2025

Attending the awards were Arnaldo, Daniela and Marino Morelli along with production manager Eddie Johnston.