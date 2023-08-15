Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer, Morelli’s Ice Cream, has been named among the top food and drink producers in the world through the Great Taste 2023 accreditation scheme.

Ireland’s oldest ice cream producer, Morelli’s Ice Cream, has been named among the top food and drink producers in the world through the Great Taste 2023 accreditation scheme. Credit Morelli's

Morelli’s Pistachio Swirl ice cream scooped a Great Taste 3-star award earlier this month, and as one of the highest scoring products at the awards, Morelli’s Ice Cream is now in the running to win a Great Taste Golden Fork: the highest accolades in the food and drink world.

More than 14,000 products were put through the competition’s rigorous blind judging process and Morelli’s Pistachio Swirl was dubbed an “utterly, utterly delicious product that totally delighted the judges” at the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 4,000 products were awarded a Great Taste 1-star – ‘food and drink that delivers fantastic flavour’, more than 1,500 were awarded a Great Taste 2-star – ‘above and beyond delicious’, and more than 200 were awarded a Great Taste 3-star – ‘extraordinarily tasty food and drink.’

Following a 3-star win in the world’s most coveted food and drink accreditation programme, Morelli’s Pistachio Swirl is now in the running for a Great Taste Golden Fork award. Credit Morelli's

Described as “a scrumptious ice cream with a totally delicious nutty flavour, enhanced by the richness of the nuts and the exquisitely smooth Sicilian pistachio cream”, Morelli’s Pistachio Swirl ice cream was a big hit with the Great Taste judges. Made with the finest Sicilian pistachio nuts and traditional Sicilian pistachio cream (crema al pistachio), the flavour is intense and certainly one for pistachio lovers.

Daniela Morelli-Kerr, Sales and Marketing Director at Morelli’s Ice Cream said: “For Pistachio Swirl to be recognised with a Great Taste 3-star award earlier this month already felt like a huge win, so to know we are also one of the highest scoring products means so much to us here at Morelli’s Ice Cream, as it makes all the hard work and determination worth it! It’s so exciting to now be nominated for a Golden Fork and we are looking forward to the awards in September.”

The winners will be revealed on Monday 11 September at the Great Taste Golden Forks awards ceremony held at Battersea Arts Centre, London.