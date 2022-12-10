Families across the Republic of Ireland are now able to enjoy the multi-award winning quality and creamy flavours from Morelli Ice Cream as a result of a significant deal from a leading Dublin-based supermarket chain.

The latest deal signed by Morelli is with Dunnes Stores, Ireland’s biggest and hugely successful retailer, and will also see the company’s authentic Italian ice cream in stores

throughout Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Still a family-owned company, Dunnes, which has been in business since 1944, has 15 stores throughout Northern Ireland and diversified into food and drink in 1960. It has subsequently become the leading Irish retailer, selling food, drink, clothing and household items. The chain now has an annual turnover of more than £3 billion.

Family business Morelli Ice Cream in Coleraine with the Ice Cream Association’s prestigious National Champion Award in 2019/20 – first time for a Northern Ireland producer. The picture shows Arnaldo and Daniela with other members of the Morelli family

Advertisement

Morelli’s smooth ice cream is appearing under the supermarket’s premium Simply Better range and is an important expansion of Coleraine company’s business in the Republic, long a key market for the hugely successful and respected ice cream maker that’s been creating the product for more than a century.

Morelli is the only Northern Ireland business to win the Supreme Champion award of the influential Ice Cream Alliance (ICA) UK trade body. It makes 40 ice cream flavours, two frozen yoghurts and two sorbets.

Advertisement

Five rich flavours have been developed by Morelli’s team in Coleraine in collaboration with Dunnes for the immensely successful Simply Better range, explains Daniela Morelli-Kerr, the family-owned and managed company’s experienced sales and marketing director.

“We are thrilled to be included in the Dunne’s highly regarded premium range. The flavours are Madagascan Vanilla Bean; Caramelised Hazelnut; Mixed Irish Berry; Butterscotch and Strawberries and Cream. The Caramelised Hazelnut flavour won a Great Taste Awards Regional Golden Fork for Northern Ireland back in 2021,” she added.

Arnaldo Morelli, the managing director, and Daniela Morelli-Kerr, sales and marketing director, of the Coleraine ice cream producer which is now supplying Dunnes Stores in the Republic

“The new flavours are now an integral part of the Simply Better range, a premium food collection with over 350 existing products, 270 of which are produced right here

Advertisement

in Ireland. The range is now available exclusively in selected Dunnes Stores throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland,” Daniela continued.

Daniela, who runs the business with brother Arnaldo, the managing director, explained that the ice cream producer has used “only the finest ingredients for this range from

Advertisement