The Motor Ombudsman has awarded the National Garage Star trophy to Roadside (Garages) Kia in Coleraine.

Around 1,500 online nominations for the Star Awards 2022 were submitted by customers of Motor Ombudsman-accredited businesses across the UK in this year’s accolades – a near 40% increase compared to the number seen in 2021.

From these entries, a shortlist of three businesses or individual team members was created by The Motor Ombudsman for each of the eight regions in the Garage Star Awards.

Advertisement

The 24 finalists were chosen based on the accounts submitted by consumers as to how a franchise dealership, independent garage or body repair centre, or a staff member working for one of these organisations, went above and beyond to assist them, and whether this was a standalone or a repeated act of going the extra mile.

David Boyd, Director of Roadside (Garages) Kia

Advertisement

After reviewing the shortlisted nominations for Northern Ireland, the four-strong judging panel reached a unanimous decision to name Roadside (Garages) Kia the worthy recipient of the Garage Star trophy for this region.

The business was praised for their ongoing relationship with customers, their dedication to sourcing new vehicles and reducing the lead time to as short as possible, whilst also going above and beyond to deliver excellent customer service.

Advertisement

To crown this year’s overall National Garage Star, the eight regional champions, which included representations from five dealerships and three independent garages, were then pitted against one another for judges to re-assess the winning nominations on their own merits. It was however, the personable approach and efforts made for customers by Roadside Garages in Northern Ireland which stood out above the competition for members of the judging panel.

The retailer emerged triumphant to claim their second trophy of the year – the title of National Garage Star for 2022. In recognition of their outstanding achievement, the Kia dealership also received £1,000 in vouchers from The Motor Ombudsman.

David Boyd, Director of Roadside (Garages) Kia, said: “We are thrilled to have won both the trophy for Northern Ireland, and this year’s coveted National Garage Star Award. We faced very stiff competition in the final few, so it was a nice surprise to have been chosen by the judges and emerge with the top prize.”

David added: “Our team is immensely proud of our success, and our fast-expanding trophy cabinet is testimony to our long-standing ethos of going beyond what would ordinarily be expected of us, whilst adopting an individual and personal approach so that our customers always feel like a valued member of the Roadside family.

Advertisement

"We are very grateful to those who put our name forward in this year’s contest, and we look forward to welcoming them back to our showroom as The Motor Ombudsman’s National Garage Star for 2022.”

Bill Fennell, Chief Ombudsman and Managing Director of The Motor Ombudsman, said: “The Star Awards show first-hand the high calibre of businesses that are accredited to our Motor Industry Codes of Practice, and put many great examples and personal accounts of how individuals excel and go above and beyond to help their customers, firmly into the spotlight.

Advertisement