Mount Charles recognises outstanding achievements

Award-winning facilities management firm Mount Charles employs over 3,500 staff across the island of Ireland and is one of Northern Ireland’s largest independent catering, cleaning, events and facilities management companies.

The company’s annual Trevi Awards celebrate the dedication, loyalty, and achievements of Mount Charles employees and this year’s event, held at the ICC Belfast on Friday, April 4, marked the sixth annual Trevi’s. Held in honour of Founder and Chairman Trevor Annon the awards ceremony recognises the dedication, loyalty and hard work of the company’s employees from across the business group. There were 20 different award categories considered, ranging from Catering Manager of the Year to Mobile Cleaning Operative of the Year, and overall, 21 standout employees from across each of its divisions were winners on the night.

Among this year’s winners was Support Person of the Year, Stephen McGirr, whose journey from placement student to key IT team member reflects the company’s commitment to developing future talent.

Stephen joined Mount Charles in 2023 as a Computer Science placement student at Ulster University. His dedication and growth in the role led to a part-time position while completing his degree, with a full-time role secured upon graduation.

(L-R) Jonathan Mallon Chief Operating Officer at Mount Charles and award winner Stephen McGirr.jpg

Reflecting on his award, Stephen McGirr said, “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities Mount Charles has given me. From my placement year to securing a full-time role, the support and investment in staff progression are clear. The new mentoring programme is an exciting step forward for future employees like myself.”

Recently Mount Charles launched its Leadership Academy and Mentoring Programme - a £500,000 initiative designed to nurture future leaders. Recognised by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), the programme will 60 employees complete the leadership training, which began in March 2025.

Trevor Annon, Mount Charles Founder and Chairman, continues, “Stephen’s achievement is a fantastic example of the career progression opportunities available at Mount Charles. Our new mentoring programme further reinforces our commitment to developing future leaders within our business. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners.”

Gavin Johnston and Karl Beggs - who work as part of Mount Charles’ airport catering contract - were awarded the TASTE Award at the company’s annual Trevi Awards. While the TASTE Award is usually reserved for those who have made a significant contribution to the catering side of the business, Gavin and Karl went a step further. The duo was recognised for their quick thinking and professionalism after helping to save a woman’s life at Belfast International Airport where they are based.

According to Belfast International Airport’s Duty Sergeant, the pair acted swiftly, retrieving emergency equipment, assisting first responders, and ensuring the woman received urgent care. Their calm and decisive actions were described as critical in saving her life.

The final two awards of the Trevi’s are selected personally by the company’s senior executives – the CEO leadership award, presented by Barry Byrne was awarded to Operations Director, Nicola Looby. Nicola has worked at Mount Charles for 9 years and has led on a large number of high profile accounts such as Moy Park, Southern Regional College, Ulster Rugby and Down Royal.

The Chairman's Pride of Mount Charles Award is personally selected and presented by Trevor Annon. This prestigious award recognises outstanding service, inspirational leadership, and an unwavering commitment to excellence and was this year presented to Labhaoise Sherlock. Labhaoise’s dedication has transformed her current unit and left a lasting impression on clients, colleagues, and the wider success of Mount Charles.

Speaking about this year’s awards, Trevor Annon, Founder and Chairman of Mount Charles, praised this year’s winners. He said, “Our people are at the heart of Mount Charles, and their dedication and professionalism drive our success. Gavin and Karl’s actions, and those of all winners, reflect the values we stand for - teamwork, quick thinking, and service excellence. Their commitment to both their roles and the wider community is truly commendable.”