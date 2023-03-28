Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
5 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
8 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
10 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
10 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
10 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Moy Park creates 150 new jobs in Ballymena

Moy Park has announced 150 new jobs at its Ballymena facility in Co Antrim.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:17 BST

The new roles come as the company ramps up the production of seasonal goods to meet demand this summer. The permanent positions are available across a wide range of functions including production, engineering and food safety with entry level and senior roles available.

Moy Park’s Chris Weir, General Manager said: “Ballymena plays at key role in our operations and we are proud the local community and surrounding areas with more employment and growth opportunities.

“The food sector makes for an incredible profession, as demonstrated by our long serving team members who stay for 40+ years to the young apprentices who join us to kick-start their food manufacturing career.

Most Popular
Chris Weir.
Chris Weir.
Chris Weir.
Read More
Lough Neagh water taxi feasibility study

“From training academies and progression pathways to reward and recognition schemes, we invest significantly in a culture where people feel valued and we look forward to welcoming new team members to the Ballymena site.”

Moy Park