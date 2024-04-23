Moy Park secures listings for four core coated lines in Tesco stores across NI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Moy Park brand lines will help to strengthen the fresh coated chicken category in Tesco NI. The listings will include Breaded Goujons Mega Pack 700g, Garlic & Herb Chicken Kievs 2 Pack 260g, Homestyle Hot’n’Spicy Chicken Mini Fillets 300g and Breaded Chicken Mini Fillets 300g.

Katie Clague, Tesco Commercial Executive, at Moy Park, said:

“We are delighted to launch four core lines from our popular fresh coated range into Tesco stores across NI. Over the last 52 weeks the UK fresh coated chicken category has seen considerable value (+18.7%) and volume (+7.8%) growth(1) as shoppers increasingly buy into the fresh coated chicken category for convenience and choice.

Katie Clague, Moy Park and Rosanna Neale, Tesco NI

“The increased variety of products and flavours that the Moy Park range brings to the Tesco selection allows us to offer something to suit everyone, from our iconic Breaded Goujons, to our Homestyle Hot’n’Spicy Chicken Mini Fillets, which we know Tesco NI shoppers are going to love!

“We are so proud to continue to provide fresh, locally sourced chicken products for families, and will be strengthening this brand product launch with marketing influencer activity, out of home advertising and some great offers to including innovative digital money off coupons.

Rosanna Neale, Assistant Trading Manager for Tesco NI Meat Fish and Poultry, added:

“At Tesco, we work alongside some wonderful local suppliers in Northern Ireland to bring affordable and flavourful products to our shoppers. The Moy Park brand is a signpost to the fresh coated chicken category, and we are delighted to strengthen our product offering with the introduction of these four core Moy Park lines to all our NI stores.

“The breaded chicken range will offer our customers variety and convenience when completing their weekly shop, and we’re pleased to answer the demand for fresh, quality local produce in this new listing with Moy Park.”